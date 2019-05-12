Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Earns first win of 2019
Velazquez (1-2) allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks across five innings to earn a victory against the Mariners on Sunday.
This was the right-hander's sixth start, but it was the first time he made it through at least five innings. It was also his first win of the season. Velazquez has split time between the rotation and bullpen this season, going 1-2 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 27.1 innings in 12 appearances. Velazquez will probably continue to start until the Red Sox rotation is completely healthy, but he will need to show he can consistently pitch at least five innings per start to be fantasy relevant.
