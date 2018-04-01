Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Earns win against Rays
Velazquez (1-0) allowed a single run on five hits and a walk while striking out five batters through 5.2 innings to earn the win against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
This was a solid outing from Velazquez, and the only damage came on a solo home run from Brad Miller. The 29-year-old righty's tenure in Boston isn't expected to last long, as he projects to be demoted to Triple-A Pawtucket once the Red Sox rotation is back at full health. As a result, Velazquez's fantasy value is likely fleeting, and he's probably best viewed as a matchup-based option for the foreseeable future.
