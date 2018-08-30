Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Enters for injured Price
Velazquez entered Wednesday's game after starter David Price was forced to leave due to a left wrist injury. He allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings.
Price was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion and X-rays were negative, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports, but he's going to undergo further testing and may not be able to make his next start. If Price is unable to take the ball next Monday against Atlanta, Velazquez is an option to start. Or manager Alex Cora could make it a bullpen start, using some of the arms Boston calls up when rosters expand this weekend.
