Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Exits with undisclosed injury
Velazquez left Tuesday's loss to Boston in the 17th inning due to an undisclosed injury, according to the Twins television broadcast. He had given up one run over four innings with three strikeouts before departing.
Velazquez was warming up for the 17th inning, but couldn't continue and had to leave the game. Brian Johnson replaced him in the game and took the loss. Velazquez may have suffered a relapse of the back issues that kept him out for several weeks as he had just returned from the DL on Monday.
