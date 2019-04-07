Velazquez struck out three batters and allowed one hit across three scoreless innings Sunday, taking the no-decision in a 1-0 win over Arizona.

Velazquez's three appearances in 2019 prior to Sunday were all out of the bullpen where he will likely spend most of the season. The lone hit he allowed was a third-inning single off the bat of John Ryan Murphy. Boston's five pitchers yielded just three hits in the game while Velzaquez lowered his season ERA to 3.12.