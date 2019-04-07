Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Fires three scoreless innings
Velazquez struck out three batters and allowed one hit across three scoreless innings Sunday, taking the no-decision in a 1-0 win over Arizona.
Velazquez's three appearances in 2019 prior to Sunday were all out of the bullpen where he will likely spend most of the season. The lone hit he allowed was a third-inning single off the bat of John Ryan Murphy. Boston's five pitchers yielded just three hits in the game while Velzaquez lowered his season ERA to 3.12.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lines up for Sunday start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Getting plenty of work•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could get early spot start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Not on ALDS roster•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: No more starts in 2018•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...