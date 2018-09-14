Velazquez will start Friday's game against the Mets.

The right-hander will pick up his eighth start of the season in the series opener, but it's expected he'll resume working in relief next week with Chris Sale and David Price healthy again and Nathan Eovaldi slated to move back into the rotation after a brief stay in the bullpen. Velazquez will be working on two days' rest after appearing in relief Tuesday, but since he only faced one batter in that contest, it was essentially the equivalent of a pre-start bullpen session. That being said, Velazquez seems likely to be pulled well before the lineup turns over a third time given that he hasn't exceeded four innings or 73 pitches since April.

