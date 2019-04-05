Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Getting plenty of work
Velazquez allowed one run on four hits and struck out one over 2.1 innings in Thursday's loss to the Athletics.
Boston's starters have a league worst 9.08 ERA and are averaging fewer than five innings per start, which has led to Velazquez getting 5.2 innings through three appearances. He and Brian Johnson (4.1 innings, three appearances) have been called on to pitch more than expected early in the season.
