Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Gives up one run in two innings
Velazquez allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts across two innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday.
Two days after making a relief appearance, the Red Sox once again turned to Velazquez to open this matchup against the Athletics. Four of his nine appearances this season have been starts, but Velazquez has yet to record more than 10 outs in any of them. That obviously limits his fantasy value. Velazquez is 0-2 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 18.1 innings this season. He should continue to open games as long as Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is on the shelf.
