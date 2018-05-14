Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed down to Triple-A?
Velazquez could be sent down to the minors with Boston expected to activate Steven Wright (suspension) ahead of Monday night's game, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Velazquez still has minor-league options, so sending him to Triple-A Pawtucket is the cleanest move the team could make. Left-hander Brian Johnson is the obvious chose based on merit -- Velazquez sports a 2.10 ERA while Johnson's at a staff worst 6.63 -- but the Red Sox would have to expose him to waivers. Johnson also preserves another left-hander in the bullpen.
