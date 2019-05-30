Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed to injured list
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a low back strain.
Velazquez apparently picked up the injury during his appearance against the Indians on Wednesday, during which he allowed four runs on four hits and a walk in two innings. The Red Sox have yet to release a timeline for his recovery; the reliever will be eligible to return June 9, should he ultimately prove ready. Mike Shawaryn was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move.
