Velazquez (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Velazquez was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier in the week with a lower-back issue, but it appears his stay could be a short one. He's expected to join the PawSox on Friday, and could be back with the Red Sox soon after he's first eligible (May 24) barring any setbacks on his rehab stint.