Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Heads to bullpen
Velazquez will officially move to the bullpen prior to Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With the return of Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) on Sunday and Drew Pomeranz (forearm) next weekend, Velazquez will no longer be needed in the Red Sox's rotation. This was an expected move, as Velazquez appeared as a reliever during Thursday's victory over the Rays. Prior to the change, the right-hander earned a win against Tampa Bay last Sunday, allowing just one run off five hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings.
