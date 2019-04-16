Velazquez (0-1) allowed one run on two hits, four walks and one strikeout in three innings during a loss to the Orioles on Monday.

The four walks aside, Velazquez pitched well, throwing 29 of 57 pitches for strikes and largely keeping the Orioles off the scoreboard. The Red Sox only scored one run, though, and the Orioles added to their lead before Boston tallied its lone run, which handed Velazquez the loss. He is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in six appearances, which includes two starts. His next schedule start is against the Rays on Sunday.