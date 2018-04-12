Velazquez is expected to start Saturday against the Orioles, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic Boston reports.

Following his first start of the season April 1, Velazquez was moved to the bullpen after Eduardo Rodriguez's return from the disabled list in addition to a light games schedule resulted in the Red Sox not needing a fifth starter. It was initially expected that Drew Pomeranz (forearm) would be able to fill the fifth spot Saturday, but with the lefty instead requiring another rehab assignment in the minors, Velazquez will garner another turn. While he'll likely head back to the bullpen after the start, Velazquez could make for a decent streaming option in AL-only or deeper mixed settings after holding the Rays to just one run and striking out five over 5.2 innings in his first outing of 2018.