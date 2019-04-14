Velazquez is projected as the starter for Monday's game against the Orioles, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. Monday's game is Boston's traditional Patriots Day game which starts at 11:00 am.

Velazquez, who threw an inning in mop-up duty Saturday, could give Boston five innings, per manager Alex Cora. There is inclement weather in Monday's forecast, so keep an eye on pre-game reports.