Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lands on disabled list
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a lower back issue, Chad Jennings of The Athletic Boston reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Velazquez looked sharp in a two-inning relief appearance against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, as does a timetable for his return, though he'll be eligible for activation May 24 should he be ready. Steven Wright was activated from his suspension in a corresponding roster move.
