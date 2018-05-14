Velazquez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a lower back issue, Chad Jennings of The Athletic Boston reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Velazquez looked sharp in a two-inning relief appearance against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, as does a timetable for his return, though he'll be eligible for activation May 24 should he be ready. Steven Wright was activated from his suspension in a corresponding roster move.