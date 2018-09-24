Velazquez allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings Sunday against the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.

Velazquez pitched effectively for the majority of his start, but was pulled after allowing two of the first three batters he faced in the fourth inning to reach base. This was only a spot start for Velazquez, and he hadn't thrown more than 50 pitches in an appearance since Sep. 5. That explains his short outing and makes it difficult to expect much of an impact from him prior to season's end.