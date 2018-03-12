Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Likely to open season in rotation
Velazquez is currently set to open the season in Boston's rotation, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
With Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright questionable for Opening Day, Velazquez is likely to slot in as the fifth starter behind Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, and Brian Johnson. Wright and Pomeranz each have a chance to be ready by Opening Day, though, which would bump Velazquez back to the bullpen or the minors.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Throws two scoreless Friday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Throws four scoreless frames in spot start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: To start season finale•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Brought back from Triple-A•
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...