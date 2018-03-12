Velazquez is currently set to open the season in Boston's rotation, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

With Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright questionable for Opening Day, Velazquez is likely to slot in as the fifth starter behind Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, and Brian Johnson. Wright and Pomeranz each have a chance to be ready by Opening Day, though, which would bump Velazquez back to the bullpen or the minors.