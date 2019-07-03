Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Likely to start Thursday
Velazquez is the likely starter for Thursday's series finale in Toronto, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox are considering the makeup of the rotation following two recent bits of news: Brian Johnson (infection) is out indefinitely and Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is expected to be the team's closer upon his return. That leaves the fifth starter job open with Velazquez being considered for the spot. "We're leaning towards Hector doing that for us on Thursday," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters in Toronto. "He has done that for us in the past. We feel comfortable." Another option being considered is having Steven Wright start every fifth day, either as a traditional starter or in shorter outings in which the bullpen will be heavily relied upon.
