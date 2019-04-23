Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Likely to work 4-to-5 innings
Manager Alex Cora said he expects Velazquez to record between 12 and 15 outs during the right-hander's scheduled start Tuesday against the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Filling in for the injured Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), Velazquez will draw his third start of the season, but just like the other two occasions, his pitch count will be monitored. Since Velazquez exited spring training prepared to fill a bullpen role, he isn't stretched out like Boston's other starters and has topped out at 57 pitches over his six appearances. He should be able to push a bit past that limit Tuesday, but with Cora expected to pull the plug after five innings, Velazquez may have a tough time factoring into the decision. Velazquez shouldn't face as strict limitations in his subsequent starts, as Cora already confirmed that the 30-year-old would become a full-time rotation member with Eovaldi facing an uncertain timeline to return.
