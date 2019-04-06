Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lines up for Sunday start
Velazquez will likely start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.
The Red Sox apparently need a six-man rotation right now, as their starters are not fully built up after minimal work in spring training. It would seem like a favorable matchup, but Arizona actually has the fifth-best wRC+ (129) against right-handed pitching this season. Velazquez threw 2.1 innings Thursday, so he may not go long enough to qualify for the win, if he does indeed get the start.
