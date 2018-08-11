Manager Alex Cora said that his intent is to start Velazquez for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore, but that he will be available out of the bullpen during Game 1, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

With David Price on the mound for Game 1, Cora said Friday that William Cuevas would start Game 2, but it appears as though Velazquez could get the call if he's not needed in the matinee. Velazquez has started three games for the Red Sox this year, with his latest coming versus Texas on July 10. During that outing, he only pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out a pair. If he does wind up taking the hill for Game 2, don't expect him to last much longer than a few innings.