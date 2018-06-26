Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: May start Thursday
Velazquez could start Thursday's game against the Angels, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
There is an opening in Boston's rotation thanks to Steven Wright's placement on the DL with a knee injury, and the team is expected to fill the spot the next time through with either Velazquez or Brian Johnson. Confirmation regarding who will take the ball Thursday should come shortly.
