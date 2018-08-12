Velazquez threw just 2.2 innings Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in the second game of Boston's doubleheader. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Red Sox emulated the division-rival Rays by putting together a bullpen affair in the nightcap, and Velazquez did little to help set things in order. To be fair, he had tossed two innings Thursday and merely needed to eat up a little bit of work to make things easier for the pitching staff.