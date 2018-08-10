Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Needed in relief Thursday
Velazquez, who is tentatively scheduled to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, pitched two innings and threw 25 pitches Thursday.
Velazquez's use Thursday throws Boston's already tentative plans about who will start Saturday into flux. His appearance could be viewed as an in-between starts side session, or we could see a committee of relievers used.
