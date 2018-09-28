Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: No more starts in 2018
Velazquez isn't scheduled to start any of the Red Sox's three games with the Yankees this weekend, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Velazquez was called upon for a spot start last Sunday against the Indians, with the right-hander covering 3.1 innings and giving up two runs in the outing. It appears his entry into the rotation was only a temporary one designed to give the team's regular starters some rest, so Velazquez shifted back to the bullpen earlier this week. He retired two hitters in relief Wednesday against the Orioles and could make another appearance or two during Boston's final series of the regular season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Lasts only 3.1 innings•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Will start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns from illness in bullpen role•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Start skipped due to illness•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Gets spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....