Velazquez isn't scheduled to start any of the Red Sox's three games with the Yankees this weekend, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Velazquez was called upon for a spot start last Sunday against the Indians, with the right-hander covering 3.1 innings and giving up two runs in the outing. It appears his entry into the rotation was only a temporary one designed to give the team's regular starters some rest, so Velazquez shifted back to the bullpen earlier this week. He retired two hitters in relief Wednesday against the Orioles and could make another appearance or two during Boston's final series of the regular season.