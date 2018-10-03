Velazquez will be left off the Red Sox's 25-man roster for the ALDS, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

In 47 appearances (eight starts) for Boston this year, Velazquez posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 5.6 K/9 across 85 innings. His below-average strikeout stuff combined with off days that will keep the rest of the staff fresh likely led to this decision by manager Alex Cora.