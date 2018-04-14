Velazquez (2-0) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.

Velazquez has made two starts and won both, a nice early-season bonus for those fantasy owners shrewd enough to pick him up. Staked to a 3-0 lead after one inning, Velazquez threw strikes early (15 of 21 first-pitch strikes) and often (58 of 86 pitches for strikes) and let Boston's lumber -- seven hits and eight RBI from the Nos. 2 through 4 hitters -- take care of business. With news that Drew Pomeranz will rejoin Boston's rotation next week, Velazquez is expected to slide into the bullpen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories