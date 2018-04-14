Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Picks up second win
Velazquez (2-0) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.
Velazquez has made two starts and won both, a nice early-season bonus for those fantasy owners shrewd enough to pick him up. Staked to a 3-0 lead after one inning, Velazquez threw strikes early (15 of 21 first-pitch strikes) and often (58 of 86 pitches for strikes) and let Boston's lumber -- seven hits and eight RBI from the Nos. 2 through 4 hitters -- take care of business. With news that Drew Pomeranz will rejoin Boston's rotation next week, Velazquez is expected to slide into the bullpen.
