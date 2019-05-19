Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Puts Red Sox in early hole
Velazquez (1-3) allowed five runs on three hits and two walks over a third of an inning in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.
Velazquez was unable to command effectively, either missing the zone entirely or putting pitches where Houston hitters could drive the ball. Fifteen of his 30 pitches were strikes. The right-hander, who was coming off a season-high five innings in his previous start, has been filling in while the Red Sox are down two rotation members. With David Price (elbow) expected back to start Monday, Velazquez's role going forward is uncertain. If he sticks in the rotation, his slot next comes due Thursday on the road in Toronto.
