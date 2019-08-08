Velazquez was recalled to the majors Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

David Price (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Velazquez will look to find success in a struggling Red Sox bullpen that owns a 4.46 ERA. The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a 1-4 record with a 5.67 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and a 44:21 K:BB across 46 innings.

