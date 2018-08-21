Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Remains fill-in for Sale
Velazquez will continue to take the spot in the rotation for Chris Sale (shoulder), Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Sale was placed on the disabled list Saturday for the second time in less than a month and has yet to resume throwing. He'll miss his next turn through the rotation, so Velazquez will get at least one more start. Manager Alex Cora sounded adamant about not pushing Sale, so Velazquez could receive another start beyond his expected start Friday at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Takes first loss of season in spot start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could work up to five innings•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Tentatively scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Musters 2.2 frames in start•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Confirmed as starter in nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: May start Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...