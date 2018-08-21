Velazquez will continue to take the spot in the rotation for Chris Sale (shoulder), Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Sale was placed on the disabled list Saturday for the second time in less than a month and has yet to resume throwing. He'll miss his next turn through the rotation, so Velazquez will get at least one more start. Manager Alex Cora sounded adamant about not pushing Sale, so Velazquez could receive another start beyond his expected start Friday at Tampa Bay.