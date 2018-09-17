Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns from illness in bullpen role
Velazquez (illness) pitched a scoreless inning in Sunday's win over the Mets, allowing one hit.
Velazquez was expected to make a spot start Friday but was scratched due to illness. He's now healthy, though there doesn't appear to be an opportunity for him to get another start any time soon.
