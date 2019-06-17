Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns from injury
Velazquez (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Velazquez had been out of action since late Mate with a back strain. He's made seven starts for the Red Sox this season but lines up as a long reliever for now.
