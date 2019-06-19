Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower-back strain, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Velazquez had only just returned from a stint on the injured list due to the same issue two days prior. He allowed one run in four innings in his lone appearance Tuesday against the Twins before exiting with a recurrence of the injury. It's not clear how long he's expected to miss this time, though the previous issue kept him out for two and a half weeks. Josh Smith was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.