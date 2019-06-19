Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns to injured list
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower-back strain, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Velazquez had only just returned from a stint on the injured list due to the same issue two days prior. He allowed one run in four innings in his lone appearance Tuesday against the Twins before exiting with a recurrence of the injury. It's not clear how long he's expected to miss this time, though the previous issue kept him out for two and a half weeks. Josh Smith was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Exits with undisclosed injury•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns from injury•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Beginning rehab Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Set for bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed to injured list•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Back in bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...