Velazquez will be available out of the bullpen Sunday against the Blue Jays with Brian Johnson (hip) set to be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start the Red Sox's final game before the All-Star break.

After Johnson was shuffled to the DL last weekend, Velazquez moved into the rotation Tuesday against the Rangers, marking the latter's first start since April 14. Because he had been working in long relief for the better part of the last three months, Velazquez was capped at three innings in what ended up being a bullpen game. Velazquez then tossed two scoreless innings in relief in Friday, which signaled that Johnson would be ready to take the hill for the series finale.