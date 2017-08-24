Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following Wednesday's game against the Indians, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Velazquez was sent back to Pawtucket to open a roster spot for Blaine Boyer (neck), who is expected to return from the disabled list Thursday. He didn't appear in any games for the Red Sox during his most recent big-league stint, but he owns a 4.08 in 17.2 innings for Boston this season. He should be back as bullpen depth when rosters expand in September.