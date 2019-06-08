Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Set for bullpen session
Velazquez (back) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander will sandwich in a bullpen between Boston's two games Saturday, his first reported mound session since he landed on the injured list May 30. From there, Velazquez will eventually progress to facing live hitters before likely heading out for a brief rehab assignment. Velazquez has made 18 appearances (seven starts) for the Red Sox this season, and while the results have been pretty ugly, the underlying numbers have been slightly more encouraging (4.44 FIP).
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed to injured list•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Back in bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Could start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Puts Red Sox in early hole•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Sticking in rotation Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Earns first win of 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...