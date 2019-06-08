Velazquez (back) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander will sandwich in a bullpen between Boston's two games Saturday, his first reported mound session since he landed on the injured list May 30. From there, Velazquez will eventually progress to facing live hitters before likely heading out for a brief rehab assignment. Velazquez has made 18 appearances (seven starts) for the Red Sox this season, and while the results have been pretty ugly, the underlying numbers have been slightly more encouraging (4.44 FIP).

