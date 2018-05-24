Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Set to return from DL
Velazquez (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Velazquez will be reinstated from the disabled list following one rehab game at Triple-A Pawtucket. Prior to suffering a back injury, the 29-year-old right-hander appeared in 10 games for Boston, posting a 2.10 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 25.2 innings. Velazquez figures to head to the bullpen, although he could occasionally be used as a spot starter.
