Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Starting again Sunday
Velazquez will start Sunday against Seattle, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Velazquez has started five times this season, but he's yet to record more than 10 outs in any appearance. Expect that pattern to continue Sunday.
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Covers three innings•
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Starting Tuesday•
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Gives up one run in two innings•
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Takes loss versus Tigers•
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Likely to work 4-to-5 innings•
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Starting Game 2 of doubleheader•
