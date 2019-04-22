Velazquez is starting Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Velazquez will be called upon to take start in place of the injured Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) on Tuesday, and the right-hander could stick in the rotation for multiple turns depending on how long Eovaldi is sidelined for. The 30-year-old Velazquez has worked as a swingman for the Red Sox this season, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings (six appearances, two starts).