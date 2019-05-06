Velazquez will start Tuesday against the Orioles, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox require at least a spot starter with David Price battling elbow tendinitis. Price doesn't expect to miss a long period, and the Red Sox have three off days in the next 11 days, so Velazquez might not be needed more than once. He has four starts under his belt this season but hasn't lasted longer than 3.1 innings in any appearance, so Tuesday's game may end up effectively being a bullpen day.

