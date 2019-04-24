Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Takes loss versus Tigers
Velazquez (0-2) allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks across 3.1 innings during a loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he expected Velazquez to record between 12 and 15 outs during this spot start. He didn't get that many, but he kept the game close enough for the Red Sox to be within a run in the eighth. Velazquez is 0-2 with a 3.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 16 innings across seven appearances, including three starts this season. Cora confirmed Velazquez will become part of the Boston rotation with Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) facing an uncertain timeline to return, but Velazquez needs to build up his arm strength to last longer in games.
