Velasquez is expected to start Sunday against the Rays if he's not required to pitch in relief Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox require a spot starter Sunday with Chris Sale heading back to the disabled list with mild shoulder inflammation. Velasquez won't quite be on full rest, having thrown one inning of relief Wednesday, but that's unlikely to have a major impact on his ability to go deep into the game. An alternative plan if Velasquez is required in relief has not been announced.