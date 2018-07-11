Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Three solid innings Tuesday
Velazquez allowed one run on two hits across three innings during Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers. He walked two and recorded two strikeouts.
Velazquez has thrown more than fifty pitches only once since April, so it was unsurprising to see the Red Sox shift to the bullpen after 49 pitches. The 29-year-old appears unlikely be stretched out into the Red Sox's rotation with Brian Johnson (hip) expected to come off the disabled list for this weekend's series against the Blue Jays.
