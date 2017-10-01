Play

Velazquez tossed four scoreless innings in Sunday's start against Houston, but he did not factor in the decision.

The spot start was given to Velazquez in order to preserve Chris Sale for Game 1 of the ALDS. Velazquez lowered his season ERA to 2.92 with Sunday's outing, but he's no lock to be a part of the team's postseason plans.

