Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Throws four scoreless frames in spot start
Velazquez tossed four scoreless innings in Sunday's start against Houston, but he did not factor in the decision.
The spot start was given to Velazquez in order to preserve Chris Sale for Game 1 of the ALDS. Velazquez lowered his season ERA to 2.92 with Sunday's outing, but he's no lock to be a part of the team's postseason plans.
