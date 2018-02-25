Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Throws two scoreless Friday
Velazquez allowed a hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Friday's spring game against the Twins.
Velazquez is expected to be part of Boston's depth starter group, but could get a temporary gig as a No. 5 starter in April. With both Eduardo Rodriguez and Steven Wright rehabbing their respective knee surgeries, there's a good chance the Red Sox will need someone like Velazquez or left-hander Roenis Elias to take a few turns in the April rotation.
