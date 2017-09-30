Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: To start season finale
Velazquez will start Sunday's game against the Astros.
With the Red Sox wrapping up the AL East on Saturday, Chris Sale will be saved for Game 1 of the ALDS, so Velazquez gets a spot start to close out the regular season. He notched a 2.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 79:24 K:BB in 102 innings at Triple-A this year, but is seen as more of a swingman or long reliever long term. Velazquez has allowed eight runs in 10.1 innings over two big-league starts this season.
