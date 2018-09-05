Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Tosses four innings in no-decision
Velazquez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Braves, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks across four innings. He struck out two.
Velazquez allowed two runs on four hits in the first inning -- including a leadoff homer to Ronald Acuna -- but settled in from there and held the Braves scoreless over the next three innings before giving way to Drew Pomeranz. The swingman has held his own across seven spot starts this season, posting a 4.00 ERA with 20 strikeouts across 27 innings in those outings. With Chris Sale (shoulder) nearing a return from the disabled list, Velazquez will likely be shifted back to a long-relief role for the stretch run, though he'll remain an option to start should an opportunity arise.
