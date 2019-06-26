Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Traveling to London
Velazquez (back) will travel to London with the Red Sox this weekend, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Velazquez threw 20 pitches to Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) in a simulated game Wednesday and said he felt "really good" afterwards. If the right-hander checks out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he could be activated ahead of Saturday's series opener against the Yankees in London after a minimum stay on the shelf.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns to injured list•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Exits with undisclosed injury•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Returns from injury•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Beginning rehab Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Set for bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Headed to injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...