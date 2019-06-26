Velazquez (back) will travel to London with the Red Sox this weekend, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Velazquez threw 20 pitches to Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) in a simulated game Wednesday and said he felt "really good" afterwards. If the right-hander checks out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he could be activated ahead of Saturday's series opener against the Yankees in London after a minimum stay on the shelf.