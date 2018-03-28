Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Will start fourth game
Velazquez will take the fourth spot in the rotation to open the season, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. He'll start Sunday, April 1, against the Rays.
With three potential starters set to open the season on the disabled list, Velazquez earned a temporary spot in Boston's rotation. He fired four shutout innings against the Cubs on Tuesday and impressed manager Alex Cora with his pitch mix against a quality lineup. The right-hander still has options left, so as injured starters return, Velazquez is likely to head back to the minors. As was the case in 2017, he is expected to be back and forth on the I-95 shuttle between Triple-A Pawtucket and Boston.
